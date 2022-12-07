IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard

01:23

A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022

