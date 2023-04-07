IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Bear meat vending machine lures tourists to remote Japanese town

Bear meat vending machine lures tourists to remote Japanese town

In an attempt to promote itself, one remote Japanese town has come up with a novel idea – selling wild bear meat provided by local hunters in a vending machine.April 7, 2023

