NBC News

Before and after: How Covid-19 changed the life of Tionna Hairston

02:07

Tionna Hairston was a healthy 26-year-old before contracting Covid in May 2020. Her mother shared videos of Hairston before her illness and after, showing her fight to recover.March 12, 2022

