Before and after: How Covid-19 changed the life of Tionna Hairston

UP NEXT
Covid long-haulers turning to unproven treatments02:44
Commemorating two years since Covid declared global pandemic04:51
TSA extends mask mandate on public transportation until April 18th00:22
Pfizer launches trial to test Covid pill in children01:58
CDC ramps up National Wastewater Surveillance System03:27
Inside CDC as U.S. adjusts to ‘new normal’02:43
4 siblings who lost mother to COVID-19 try to find a way forward06:17
Truckers protesting COVID-19 mandates expected back around DC00:21
More schools lift mask mandates02:05
New Mexico man in hospital for over 500 days with Covid returns home02:48
Trucker convoy protests Covid mandates on beltway in D.C.01:04
Daughter who lost her father to the pandemic advocates for a Covid Memorial Day02:28
North Carolina school bus driver accused of paying students for cheek swabs01:32
CDC: 90% of US population live in areas where masks no longer needed00:29
Outrage after Florida Gov. DeSantis admonishes teens for wearing masks01:29
COVID is transitioning from pandemic to endemic: US officials02:10
White House unveils new Covid plan, no longer recommends contact tracing04:08
Watch: Families reunite as Western Australia reopens border to vaccinated travelers01:27
White House unveils new Covid strategy01:45
White House outlines Covid plan to ‘get back to our more normal routine’03:33
Before and after: How Covid-19 changed the life of Tionna Hairston02:07
Tionna Hairston was a healthy 26-year-old before contracting Covid in May 2020. Her mother shared videos of Hairston before her illness and after, showing her fight to recover.March 12, 2022
