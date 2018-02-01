Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Behind the smile: The descendants of the real Mona Lisa
There are a handful of theories of who was the real person behind Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. Two Italian sisters claim they are the last living descendants of the women behind the enigmatic smile.
