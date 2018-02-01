Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

NBC News

Behind the smile: The descendants of the real Mona Lisa

There are a handful of theories of who was the real person behind Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. Two Italian sisters claim they are the last living descendants of the women behind the enigmatic smile.Aug.02.2018

Digital Docs

  • Raised in prison: How Incarcerated mothers parent their babies behind bars

    05:52

  • Behind the smile: The descendants of the real Mona Lisa

    05:03

  • Inside a Russian troll factory

    04:02

  • Video game experts explain what makes Fortnite so popular — and profitable

    03:59

  • Raising 'theybies': Letting kids choose their gender

    03:39

  • He risked his life playing 'The Game': A migrant's harrowing journey to the West

    08:21

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News