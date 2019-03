Behind the wall: How thousands of asylum seekers are trapped at the U.S. border 22:25 copied!

Central American migrants traveled in caravans for thousands of miles to Tijuana in the hope of presenting their asylum case at the U.S. port of entry. While U.S. and international law protects asylum seekers from being turned back at the border, Customs and Border Protections says they don’t have the capacity to handle such large numbers, leaving migrants stranded in Mexico.

