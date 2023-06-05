Beijing accuses U.S. of ‘provocation’ in Navy encounter with Chinese warship

Video shows Chinese warship crossing path of US Navy destroyer01:56
- Now Playing
Beijing accuses U.S. of ‘provocation’ in Navy encounter with Chinese warship00:44
- UP NEXT
Watch: Video shows close encounter between U.S. and Chinese warships00:33
China defends actions at sea after close call between warship and American destroyer01:50
Chinese warship has close call with American destroyer in Taiwan Strait01:36
Elon Musk meets Chinese officials in Shanghai00:43
Defense Secretary Austin warns of Chinese provocation and calls for open communication00:47
Watch: Chinese fighter jet flies in front of U.S. Air Force aircraft00:52
China hit with new Covid wave months after easing restrictions02:27
Rare watch belonging to China's 'Last Emperor' sells for a record price at an auction00:35
China’s new ambassador warns of ‘serious difficulties’ in relationship with U.S.02:11
China urges U.S. to ‘take practical actions’ on bilateral relations00:32
Chinese stand-up comedian under criminal investigation for joke accused of insulting the army01:58
DOJ charges former Apple employee with theft of autonomous car tech for China03:04
Canada and China expel diplomats in row over 'foreign interference'01:25
U.S. Ambassador to China calls for resumption of high-level talks04:13
U.S. is ready for high-level talks with China, American ambassador says03:22
Ya Ya the panda returns to China after 20 years in U.S.02:40
Giant panda Ya Ya returns to China from Memphis00:49
China affirms former Soviet nations’ sovereignty after European outcry01:01
Video shows Chinese warship crossing path of US Navy destroyer01:56
- Now Playing
Beijing accuses U.S. of ‘provocation’ in Navy encounter with Chinese warship00:44
- UP NEXT
Watch: Video shows close encounter between U.S. and Chinese warships00:33
China defends actions at sea after close call between warship and American destroyer01:50
Chinese warship has close call with American destroyer in Taiwan Strait01:36
Elon Musk meets Chinese officials in Shanghai00:43
Play All