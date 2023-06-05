IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Beijing accuses U.S. of 'provocation' in Navy encounter with Chinese warship

China’s foreign ministry have accused the U.S. of “provocation” after an encounter between a U.S. destroyer and a Chinese warship in the Taiwan Strait. U.S. military officials say the Chinese ship came within 150 yards of the USS Chung-Hoon while crossing its bow in an “unsafe manner.”June 5, 2023

