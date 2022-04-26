IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.N. secretary-general urges Russia to commit to cease-fire in Ukraine

    Beijing barricades in neighborhoods and enforces mass testing to quash new Covid-19 outbreak

    Russia warns the West that the risk of nuclear war is ‘real’

  • 'Ukraine can win war': U.S. Defense Secretary Austin meets allies in Germany

  • World's oldest person, Kane Tanake, dies aged 119

  • 'They do it deliberately': Kharkiv civilians bear brunt of Russian shelling

  • Jurors hear tense audio recordings in Johnny Depp's trial against Amber Heard

  • Report claims U.S. decided not to sanction Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend

  • U.S. promises more military aid in Ukraine as Russia intensifies attacks

  • China enlisting international help to force Uyghurs back within its borders

  • Beijing residents stockpile food, supplies as lockdown fears grow

  • Watch: Large fire at oil depot in western Russia

  • Sec. of State Blinken and Defense Sec. Austin meet with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

  • Civilians 'sheltering in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant' plead for help

  • Blinken, Austin tell Zelenskyy his courage is inspirational during Kyiv visit

  • President Zelenskyy meets with U.S. top officials in the Ukraine capital

  • Emmanuel Macron re-elected as French president

  • Zelenskyy asks God to "save all Ukrainians" in Easter message

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russia of killing 'tens of thousands' in Mariupol

  • Three-month-old baby among those killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa

Beijing barricades in neighborhoods and enforces mass testing to quash new Covid-19 outbreak

China’s capital is trying to eliminate a new outbreak of Covid-19 by fencing in neighborhoods and enforcing mass testing. Three-quarters of the city’s 22 million people are expected to be tested for Covid-19.April 26, 2022

