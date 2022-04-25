Beijing residents stockpile food, supplies as lockdown fears grow

- Now Playing
Beijing residents stockpile food, supplies as lockdown fears grow00:55
- UP NEXT
Mask confusion continues as several colleges reinstate policies01:37
Confusion strikes as judge rules CDC can’t enforce mask mandate04:29
Cities issue their own mask mandates, causing further confusion02:15
Biden’s Coronavirus response coordinator addresses overturned travel mask mandate01:58
DOJ decides to appeal transportation mask mandate01:31
Doctor weighs in on why some people should still wear masks03:43
Does a mask still protect you from Covid if no one else is wearing one?05:20
United Airlines CEO: ‘Very unlikely’ mask mandates return on planes05:11
Justice Department appeals judge's ruling that lifted mask mandate02:22
Justice Dept. to appeal lifting of mask mandate if CDC deems necessary for public health03:53
End of mask mandate met with mixed emotions, confusion02:50
Former CDC director on judge’s decision to overturn travel mask mandate01:52
Mixed messages after public transportation mask mandate lifted02:50
Boris Johnson offers ‘wholehearted apology’ after Covid ‘partygate’ fine02:14
Will COVID-19 cases go up now that CDC mask mandate is lifted?05:03
Florida judge overturns Biden administration's mask mandate on public transportation05:19
What's the possible impact of lifting the CDC's mask mandate?03:03
Federal judge overturns CDC’s travel mask mandate02:49
Jen Psaki calls judge's overturn of mask mandate 'disappointing'00:37
- Now Playing
Beijing residents stockpile food, supplies as lockdown fears grow00:55
- UP NEXT
Mask confusion continues as several colleges reinstate policies01:37
Confusion strikes as judge rules CDC can’t enforce mask mandate04:29
Cities issue their own mask mandates, causing further confusion02:15
Biden’s Coronavirus response coordinator addresses overturned travel mask mandate01:58
DOJ decides to appeal transportation mask mandate01:31
Play All