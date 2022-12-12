IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Beijing residents welcome easing of Covid curbs

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Shanghai residents welcome easing of China's Covid curbs

    00:48

  • China rolling back harsh Covid restrictions after mass protests

    01:29

  • China eases Covid restrictions amid unprecedented protests

    02:49

  • China rethinks 'zero Covid' strategy, eases some lockdown rules

    06:50

  • Chinese-backed hackers stole millions in Covid relief, Secret Service says

    02:57

  • Chinese President Xi honors Jiang Zemin at memorial

    01:05

  • Beijing residents give eased Covid curbs cautious thumbs up

    01:00

  • Video shows violent protests in Guangzhou, southern China

    00:41

  • China places six astronauts in orbit on its space station for first time

    00:48

  • Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin dies aged 96

    00:50

  • Police in China cracking down on ‘zero-Covid’ protests

    01:40

  • After Covid protests, Shanghai residents line up again for testing

    00:58

  • Protests throughout China over ‘zero-Covid’ rules

    02:50

  • Video shows BBC journalist forcibly detained at Covid protest in Shanghai

    00:49

  • Video shows violent scenes around Foxconn plant in China

    01:01

  • At least 38 killed by fire at wholesalers in central China

    00:35

  • Beijing residents express confidence in authorities amid surge in Covid cases

    01:19

  • China’s President Xi scolds Justin Trudeau over G-20 media leaks

    00:54

  • Biden, world leaders condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at G-20 summit in Indonesia

    05:05

NBC News

Beijing residents welcome easing of Covid curbs

01:00

Long lines formed outside clinics and pharmacies in Beijing as residents reacted to last week's easing of Covid curbs with guarded optimism.Dec. 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Beijing residents welcome easing of Covid curbs

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Shanghai residents welcome easing of China's Covid curbs

    00:48

  • China rolling back harsh Covid restrictions after mass protests

    01:29

  • China eases Covid restrictions amid unprecedented protests

    02:49

  • China rethinks 'zero Covid' strategy, eases some lockdown rules

    06:50

  • Chinese-backed hackers stole millions in Covid relief, Secret Service says

    02:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All