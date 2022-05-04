IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Some Ukrainians evacuate Mariupol steel plant as E.U. announces new sanctions on Russia

  • Ukrainian civilians make dire escape from Mariupol steel plant

    Belarus launches military drills to check 'combat readiness'

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails Azovstal evacuation, hopes for more

  • Ukrainian civilians escape Mariupol steel plant after U.N. orchestrates two-day ceasefire

  • Mariupol steel plant evacuees reach safety in Zaporizhzhia

  • Ukrainian evacuees from Mariupol arriving in Zaporizhzhia

  • Ukrainians rescued from Mariupol steel plant but others remain trapped

  • Ukrainian civilians evacuated from Mariupol’s steel plant

  • Odesa on lockdown over fears of Russian attacks on painful anniversary

  • Lavrov's comments about Hitler, antisemitism and Ukraine condemned by Israel

  • Families freed from Ukraine bomb shelter; Russia resumes attacks

  • First lady Jill Biden to meet with refugees along Slovakia-Ukraine border

  • Speaker Pelosi meets Polish president after unannounced visit to Kyiv

  • Azovstal evacuee tells of Russian bombardment of Mariupol steel plant

  • House Speaker Pelosi Visits Ukraine

  • Video appears to show civilians being evacuated from steel plant in Mariupol

  • Ukraine’s military is confident they can win with West’s weapons. “The equipment – that’s what they’re waiting for”

  • Full Menendez Interview: ‘We will do what it takes to see Ukraine win’

  • U.S. is fighting a proxy war in Ukraine, Chuck Todd says

Belarus launches military drills to check 'combat readiness'

With war raging in neighboring Ukraine, the armed forces of Belarus began sudden large-scale drills on Wednesday as a spot check of their combat readiness, the country's defense ministry said.May 4, 2022

