  • Ukrainian refugees face difficulty entering U.S.

  • Russia announces three-day cease-fire for civilians to evacuate Mariupol steel plant

  • Death toll in Mariupol theater attack closer to 600: AP investigation

    Lukashenko admits he didn’t think Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would ‘drag on this way’

    Mariupol evacuations will continue, Ukraine's Zelenskyy says

  • Former U.S. Marine creates team of special operations vets to train Ukrainian soldiers

  • Battle for Mariupol intensifies as Ukraine says Russia is losing ground in northeast

  • Video captures deadly explosions at Ukrainian factory

  • Ukrainian double-amputee landmine victim dances with new husband

  • ICRC Spokesperson: When evacuees ‘stepped out of the steel plant, it was the first time in 2 months that they’d seen the sun’

  • U.S. military sends howitzer artillery to Ukraine

  • Meet the Shulgins: One couple among 100,000 civilians trapped in Mariupol

  • Some Ukrainians evacuate Mariupol steel plant as E.U. announces new sanctions on Russia

  • Ukrainian civilians make dire escape from Mariupol steel plant

  • Belarus launches military drills to check 'combat readiness'

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails Azovstal evacuation, hopes for more

  • Ukrainian civilians escape Mariupol steel plant after U.N. orchestrates two-day ceasefire

  • Mariupol steel plant evacuees reach safety in Zaporizhzhia

  • Ukrainian evacuees from Mariupol arriving in Zaporizhzhia

  • Ukrainians rescued from Mariupol steel plant but others remain trapped

Lukashenko admits he didn’t think Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would ‘drag on this way’

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko admitted on Thursday that he didn’t think Russia’s “operation” in Ukraine would “drag on this way.” The authoritarian leader and Putin ally also said that he was doing everything “so that there isn’t a war,” including trying to broker negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.May 5, 2022

