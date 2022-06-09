IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Belgian king stops short of apologizing for 'racist' colonial rule of Congo

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Hundreds killed as flooding strikes South Africa's east coast

    01:04

  • Thousands left homeless after deadly cyclone sweeps through Madagascar

    00:45

  • New leader in Burkina Faso following military takeover

    03:55

  • Rescuers race against time to save boy trapped down well in Morocco

    00:52

  • At least eight killed in stampede at Africa Cup of Nations soccer game

    00:45

  • Explosives truck accident devastates town in western Ghana

    01:07

  • Firefighters battle flames at South Africa’s parliament building

    00:47

  • Lawmaker claims he swam for 12 hours to safety after helicopter crash

    00:47

  • British teen says she was lucky to survive crocodile attack

    01:03

  • WHO says Covid ‘variant of concern’ detected in South Africa

    01:37

  • Ancient Egyptian ’Path of God’ reopened amid spectacular celebrations

    01:47

  • F.W. de Klerk, the man who freed Nelson Mandela, dies aged 85

    01:28

  • Ethiopians angered by U.S. policy demonstrate at pro-government rally

    00:52

  • Remains of child who died almost 250,000 years ago discovered in South African cave

    01:05

  • Nigeria building collapse traps workers under masses of concrete

    01:21

  • France begins process of handing back looted African treasures

    01:41

  • Protesters take to the streets in Sudan after Monday shootings

    01:18

  • Thousands flood the streets to protest apparent military takeover in Sudan

    00:51

  • Deep cleaning measures taken after suspected Ebola death in Congo

    00:40

NBC News

Belgian king stops short of apologizing for 'racist' colonial rule of Congo

01:31

Belgium’s King Philippe reaffirmed his deepest regrets on Wednesday for the exploitation, racism and acts of violence during his country’s colonization of the Democratic Republic of Congo, but stopped short of formally apologizing.June 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Belgian king stops short of apologizing for 'racist' colonial rule of Congo

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Hundreds killed as flooding strikes South Africa's east coast

    01:04

  • Thousands left homeless after deadly cyclone sweeps through Madagascar

    00:45

  • New leader in Burkina Faso following military takeover

    03:55

  • Rescuers race against time to save boy trapped down well in Morocco

    00:52

  • At least eight killed in stampede at Africa Cup of Nations soccer game

    00:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All