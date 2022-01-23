Police, protesters clash in Brussels over Covid requirements

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Police, protesters clash in Brussels over Covid requirements01:25
Thousands of people marched through Brussels to protest Covid-19 restrictions and tough new vaccination requirements. Police dispersed the protesters with water cannons and tear gas.Jan. 23, 2022
