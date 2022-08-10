IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Stranded beluga whale dies after being removed from France’s River Seine

00:50

A beluga whale that strayed into the River Seine near Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, France, died after it was lifted out of the water early on Wednesday as authorities worked to save its life. The whale survived being lifted out of the river but was euthanized while being transported in a refrigerated truck to the coastal town of Ouistreham after having breathing difficulties.Aug. 10, 2022

