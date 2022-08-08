IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Beluga whale refuses food after straying into France's Seine River

Veterinarians and volunteers in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, France, are working to determine why a beluga whale that strayed into the Seine River is refusing food and appears emaciated. Beluga whales can survive for a short time in fresh water, but markings on the whale’s skin show possible signs of deteriorating health.Aug. 8, 2022

