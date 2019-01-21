Sanders: 'We now have a president of the United States who is a racist'

Bernie Sanders calls President Trump ‘a racist’ in Martin Luther King Jr. Day speech01:42
During a speech commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Columbus, South Carolina, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called President Trump “a racist.” To cheers from the crowd, Sanders went on to call out Trump for his policy decisions and rhetoric, saying that they have divided the country along lines of race, gender, and country of origin.
