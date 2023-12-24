IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem in solidarity with people in Gaza

  New video of extensive Hamas tunnel system released by Israeli military

    'A sad Christmas': Bethlehem somber as Christmas events cancelled

    Israeli military confirms loss of 14 more troops as war intensifies

  UN Chief: Israeli conduct creates 'massive obstacles' to distributing aid

  What we know about the first known American hostage killed in Israel-Hamas war

  U.N. approves Gaza aid resolution while the U.S. abstains

  Israeli forces fire tear gas near Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa holy site

  Gaza faces crisis levels of hunger, nearing famine

  Huge explosion snakes across city as 'Hamas tunnels are destroyed' by Israeli military

  Palestinian American describes pain of losing relatives and hometown in Gaza

  Report: Hamas rejects Israeli cease-fire offer

  Hamas hostage families plead with diplomats to help secure their freedom

  Gaza death toll surpasses 20,000 as humanitarian crisis deepens

  Airstrike on Rafah, Gaza, caught on camera by Sky News team

  At least 68 journalists killed since start of Israel-Hamas war

  War in Gaza kills, wounds nearly 15,000 children

  An estimated 20,000 people killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, Hamas authorities say

  Israel: Mistakenly killed hostages had escaped Hamas 5 days earlier

  Israeli hostage released by Hamas visits kibbutz where he was kidnapped

'A sad Christmas': Bethlehem somber as Christmas events cancelled

The biblical city in the occupied West Bank, normally packed with tourists and religious pilgrims, cancelled all Christmas festivities amid the Israel-Hamas war. A Nativity scene in Manger Square set with rubble and surrounded by barbed wire replaced the traditional Christmas tree and lights to represent the destruction inside the Gaza Strip.Dec. 24, 2023

