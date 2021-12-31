Betty White dies at age 99

Legendary actress Betty White has died at age 99, the Associated Press reports. She was known for her roles in Golden Girls and the Mary Tyler Moore show among many other appearances. NBC's Miguel Almaguer reflects on her life and legacy.Dec. 31, 2021
