IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Two killed after train collides with car ignoring crossing gates in Florida

    01:44

  • Six injured after gunmen fire more than 65 shots in Philadelphia

    00:35

  • Will of Alex Murdaugh's wife reveals he inherited all her property

    03:32

  • Colorado truck driver sentence reduced to 10 years by governor

    03:20

  • Rare bird from Asia spotted in Kansas park

    00:52

  • Wildfires near Boulder, Colorado force thousands to evacuate

    01:52

  • Flights canceled through New Year’s over severe weather, omicron

    01:29

  • Tiger killed after biting custodian who approached enclosure after hours

    01:41

  • Colorado resident describes neighborhood ‘engulfed’ in smoke

    01:46

  • Emergency crews respond to explosion at Baltimore coal facility

    00:50

  • 3-year-old who accidentally shot herself on Christmas Day has died

    01:09

  • Victims in El Cajon plane crash identified

    02:24

  • Tiger fatally shot by deputy after biting worker’s arm at Florida zoo: police

    00:47

  • 'Armed and dangerous': Texas police searching for 14-year-old suspect in triple homicide

    01:54

  • Got gifts to return? Some retailers may offer refunds and let you keep the item to cut costs

    01:51

  • Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in sex trafficking trial

    01:42

  • U.S. hits new high for daily Covid cases as omicron spreads

    03:35

  • Alarming rise in child Covid hospitalizations

    01:46

  • Growing misery at airports with flights canceled, delayed

    02:00

  • Remembering NFL legend John Madden

    02:10

NBC News

Betty White dies at age 99

04:32

Legendary actress Betty White has died at age 99, the Associated Press reports. She was known for her roles in Golden Girls and the Mary Tyler Moore show among many other appearances. NBC's Miguel Almaguer reflects on her life and legacy.Dec. 31, 2021

  • UP NEXT

    Two killed after train collides with car ignoring crossing gates in Florida

    01:44

  • Six injured after gunmen fire more than 65 shots in Philadelphia

    00:35

  • Will of Alex Murdaugh's wife reveals he inherited all her property

    03:32

  • Colorado truck driver sentence reduced to 10 years by governor

    03:20

  • Rare bird from Asia spotted in Kansas park

    00:52

  • Wildfires near Boulder, Colorado force thousands to evacuate

    01:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All