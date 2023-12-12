IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Beyond comprehension': Biden accuses Hamas of sexual violence

    01:22
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Life is death’: Displaced Gazans describe life inside Al-Mawasi

    01:11

  • Harvard faculty rally around president after Capitol Hill testimony backlash

    01:59

  • Released hostage says others held by Hamas ‘need to get out today’ otherwise they ‘won’t live’

    03:04

  • Hostage released by Hamas speaks out about concerns for others still held captive

    00:34

  • Harvard faculty voice support for embattled president

    01:21

  • Israel’s Netanyahu says Hamas is at ‘beginning of the end’

    02:06

  • Palestinians stage general strike in solidarity with Gaza's besieged population

    00:48

  • Gaza’s health system collapsing, World Health Organization reports

    02:41

  • UN says 85% of Gaza residents have been displaced

    00:38

  • Netanyahu: 'Israel will continue our just war to eliminate Hamas'

    00:32

  • Israel’s military blames Hamas for death of hostage held in Gaza

    02:12

  • University of Pennsylvania president resigns after backlash over antisemitism testimony

    02:04

  • People in Gaza gather belongings amid destruction

    00:50

  • Outrage over detained Palestinian men stripped to their underwear by Israeli troops

    02:26

  • How the Israel-Hamas war is impacting Art Basel

    01:49

  • Israeli military plans to potentially flood Hamas tunnels with sea water

    01:27

  • UN warns of ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ in Gaza amid fighting

    02:26

  • Video shows injured patients arriving at a hospital in southern Gaza

    00:43

  • Israeli forces kill five during West Bank raid says the Palestinian Health Ministry

    00:36

NBC News

'Beyond comprehension': Biden accuses Hamas of sexual violence

01:22

During a Hanukkah reception at the White House, President Biden accused Hamas of sexual violence toward women in its attack on Israelis. Biden claimed he saw photographic evidence and referred to it as "beyond comprehension."Dec. 12, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    'Beyond comprehension': Biden accuses Hamas of sexual violence

    01:22
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Life is death’: Displaced Gazans describe life inside Al-Mawasi

    01:11

  • Harvard faculty rally around president after Capitol Hill testimony backlash

    01:59

  • Released hostage says others held by Hamas ‘need to get out today’ otherwise they ‘won’t live’

    03:04

  • Hostage released by Hamas speaks out about concerns for others still held captive

    00:34

  • Harvard faculty voice support for embattled president

    01:21
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All