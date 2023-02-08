IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden: U.S. will act 'if China threatens our sovereignty'

Biden: U.S. will act 'if China threatens our sovereignty'

01:58

President Biden discussed the relationship with China, stressing "we seek competition, not conflict," and assuring the U.S. would act to protect itself "if China threatens our sovereignty" after a suspected Chinese surveillance ballon was shot down.Feb. 8, 2023

