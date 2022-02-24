IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Putin is the aggressor': Biden announces sanctions in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine

    04:23
    Video shows destroyed Ukraine apartment after Russian attack

    00:32

  • What comes next from Russia's military in Ukraine?

    06:25

  • Full speech: Biden announces economic sanctions against Russia after invasion of Ukraine

    22:27

  • Biden: 'U.S. will release additional barrels of oil as conditions warrant'

    03:15

  • Zelenskyy: ‘New iron curtain’ separates Russia from ‘civilized world’

    01:14

  • How Russia could be impacted by new economic sanctions

    02:20

  • Biden: 'Complete rupture' of U.S.-Russia relations as they continue invasion of Ukraine

    00:36

  • Biden announces deployment of additional troops to Germany, Poland amid Ukraine invasion

    02:47

  • Anti-war protests break out in St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk

    00:29

  • McConnell: Biden should 'ratchet the sanctions all the way up' against Russia

    02:18

  • Scale of Russia's attack on Ukraine captured in pre-dawn explosions, bombed apartments

    00:58

  • Timeline: Russia launches military actions in Ukraine

    00:56

  • How U.S. military is responding to Russia's actions in Ukraine

    03:15

  • Lawmakers respond in unity, condemn Russia attack on Ukraine

    01:49

  • What are the options now that Russia has attacked Ukraine?

    01:55

  • Global markets drop, oil prices surge in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine

    03:39

  • How the U.S. military is responding to Russia’s attack on Ukraine

    04:07

  • Biden expected to announce severe sanctions on Russia

    04:06

  • Russian troops descend on Ukraine

    02:13

'Putin is the aggressor': Biden announces sanctions in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine

04:23

President Biden announced additional sanctions against Russia after they launched attacks on Ukraine. The president said other nations were also joining in these sanctions against Russia and "every asset they have in America will be frozen."Feb. 24, 2022

    'Putin is the aggressor': Biden announces sanctions in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine

    04:23
