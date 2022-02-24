'Putin is the aggressor': Biden announces sanctions in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine
04:23
President Biden announced additional sanctions against Russia after they launched attacks on Ukraine. The president said other nations were also joining in these sanctions against Russia and "every asset they have in America will be frozen."Feb. 24, 2022
'Putin is the aggressor': Biden announces sanctions in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine
04:23
