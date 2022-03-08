IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How the Russian invasion has upended life for Ukrainians

    00:57

  • Pentagon: Russians seem short on morale, supplies, food

    00:54

  • Inside NATO drills in Latvia near the Russian border

    01:28

  • Ukrainian families fleeing war hope for safe future for their children

    02:54

  • Russia escalates assault on Kyiv as civilians try to escape

    03:58

  • ‘People need me here’: U.S. medics, British fighters volunteer in Ukraine

    01:47

  • Ukraine slams proposed humanitarian corridors as Russia pounds Ukrainian cities

    02:24

  • Satellite images show renewed activity at shuttered North Korea missile site

    01:53

  • Biden under bipartisan pressure to block Russian oil sales

    01:35

  • Powerful moments nine days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine

    04:44

  • Inside Ukraine school where 80 orphans have found refuge

    03:30

  • Zelenskyy calls for international support: ‘If Ukraine will not stand, Europe will not stand’

    02:10

  • Ukraine invasion grows more relentless as Russia seizes nuclear plant

    03:12

  • Russia and Ukraine agree to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens

    02:46

  • Video from Russian Defense Ministry claims to show captured Ukrainian port city

    00:46

  • Fire extinguished after Russians attack Ukrainian nuclear plant

    02:43

  • Lviv civilians learn combat skills, produce barricades to defend against Russian forces

    01:21

  • Plan to send Ukraine Soviet-era fighter jets stalls

    01:38

  • How Biden’s ban on Russian oil could impact supply, gas prices in U.S.

    01:51
  • Now Playing

    Biden: 'We're banning all imports of Russian oil'

    02:54

NBC News

Biden: 'We're banning all imports of Russian oil'

02:54

President Biden announced that his administration will ban all imports of Russian oil, gas and energy as they continue their attacks in Ukraine. The president assured this would be a "powerful blow to Putin's war machine," and pledged to further support the people of Ukraine and NATO.March 8, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    How the Russian invasion has upended life for Ukrainians

    00:57

  • Pentagon: Russians seem short on morale, supplies, food

    00:54

  • Inside NATO drills in Latvia near the Russian border

    01:28

  • Ukrainian families fleeing war hope for safe future for their children

    02:54

  • Russia escalates assault on Kyiv as civilians try to escape

    03:58

  • ‘People need me here’: U.S. medics, British fighters volunteer in Ukraine

    01:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All