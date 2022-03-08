Biden: 'We're banning all imports of Russian oil'

President Biden announced that his administration will ban all imports of Russian oil, gas and energy as they continue their attacks in Ukraine. The president assured this would be a "powerful blow to Putin's war machine," and pledged to further support the people of Ukraine and NATO.March 8, 2022
