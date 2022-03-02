Biden announces closure of American airspace to Russian flights
02:58
President Biden announces that the U.S. will join the country’s allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, making it clear that the U.S. will defend every inch of NATO territory. March 2, 2022
