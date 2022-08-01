IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden announces death of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

President Joe Biden announces the death of top Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who had a role in planning the 9/11 attacks, in a U.S. counterterrorism operation over the weekend in Afghanistan.Aug. 1, 2022

