IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy: Trump said he had 'some responsibility' for Capitol riot

    05:43

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies in court over challenge to re-election bid

    02:26

  • Audio confirms Kevin McCarthy planned to urge Trump to resign

    02:54

  • Cities issue their own mask mandates, causing further confusion

    02:15

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle testifies before Jan. 6 committee

    04:34

  • Jen Psaki calls judge's overturn of mask mandate 'disappointing'

    00:37

  • Democrats still aiming to pass pieces of Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan

    03:24

  • Supreme Court declines to hear case over vaccine mandate for New York City teachers

    02:13

  • Watch: Biden holds White House Easter Egg Roll

    02:00

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis signs 15-week abortion ban into law

    02:14

  • Obama says next generation is ‘more mindful’ of climate change

    06:57

  • Biden calls Putin a ‘dictator’ who ‘commits genocide’

    01:35

  • Biden calls Putin a ‘dictator’ who ‘commits genocide’

    00:57

  • White House marks Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation

    02:08

  • Jackson has more time to prepare for Supreme Court cases than any justice in recent history

    01:46

  • Full remarks: Biden speaks after Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic Supreme Court confirmation

    17:02

  • Jackson’s speech honors historic significance of Supreme Court confirmation

    03:09

  • Full remarks: Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after historic Supreme Court confirmation

    18:19

  • Biden praises Ketanji Brown Jackson's 'brilliant legal mind' after Supreme Court confirmation

    03:26

  • Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

    00:23

NBC News

Biden announces executive order on protecting America's forests

02:11

President Biden delivered remarks to mark Earth Day and announced an executive order that would aim to help preserve and protect America's forests and protect against wildfires.April 22, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy: Trump said he had 'some responsibility' for Capitol riot

    05:43

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies in court over challenge to re-election bid

    02:26

  • Audio confirms Kevin McCarthy planned to urge Trump to resign

    02:54

  • Cities issue their own mask mandates, causing further confusion

    02:15

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle testifies before Jan. 6 committee

    04:34

  • Jen Psaki calls judge's overturn of mask mandate 'disappointing'

    00:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All