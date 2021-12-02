Biden: All inbound international travelers must test for Covid 'within one day of departure'
01:23
Share this -
copied
President Biden announced new stricter Covid-19 testing rules for all international travelers coming to the U.S. by testing within one day of their departure. The president assures these new restrictions are in place to combat the spread of the omicron variant.Dec. 2, 2021
Activists prepare to respond to upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade
01:51
Pelosi: Codification of Roe v. Wade 'strongest weapon' against abortion restrictions
02:27
Pelosi: House plans to take up government funding 'sometime early today'
01:21
What happens to abortion rights if the Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade?
04:17
Republicans push to delay spending bill as government shutdown looms
03:00
Supreme court signals willingness to uphold abortion limits in Mississippi case