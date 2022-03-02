'Watchdogs are back': Biden announces Justice Department will add prosecutor for pandemic fraud

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden's State of the Union address a ‘robust argument’ for his agenda ahead of midterms01:34
Biden: ‘State of the Union is strong because you the American people are strong’02:24
Biden honors Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer01:29
Biden: 'Let's end cancer as we know it'01:45
Biden: ‘Onslaught’ of state laws targeting transgender Americans ‘simply wrong’01:02
'Fund the police': Biden discusses efforts to address crime prevention02:17
Biden: 'Cut the cost of prescription drugs' 02:23
Biden on Covid: ‘We are moving forward safely’ back to normal routine05:45
'Watchdogs are back': Biden announces Justice Department will add prosecutor for pandemic fraud00:57
Biden details ‘infrastructure decade’ that will create ‘millions’ of American jobs04:11
Biden: Addressing inflation is 'top priority'02:29
Biden announces closure of American airspace to Russian flights02:58
Biden praises 'fearlessness' of Ukrainians amid Russian invasion during State of the Union10:50
Biden departs White House for his State of the Union address01:07
Biden to deliver first State of the Union address amid Russia-Ukraine crisis02:10
White House Chief of Staff previews Biden’s State of the Union address01:58
Biden State of the Union address to focus on Ukraine, US economy, pandemic03:23
What to expect during Biden's first State of the Union address amid ongoing crisis in Ukraine03:18
President Biden announced that the Justice Department would be naming a chief prosecutor to address cases of fraud relating to pandemic relief funds during his State of the Union address.March 2, 2022
