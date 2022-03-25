Biden announces new deal to reduce Europe's reliance on Russian energy

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Speaking in Brussels on Friday, President Joe Biden said that the U.S. will help the European Union to curb its reliance on Russian fossil fuels.March 25, 2022
