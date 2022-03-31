Biden announces oil release from reserves in effort to lower gas prices
President Joe Biden announced the release of roughly 1 million barrels of oil a day for six months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to drive down oil prices. Biden also said he is “skeptical” over Russia pulling back troops from Kyiv. NBC News’ Peter Alexander explains why the president is releasing this oil now. March 31, 2022
