Biden announces release of one million barrels of oil per day from strategic reserve
01:45
President Biden announced that one million barrels of oil will be released from the strategic reserve a day to combat the high cost of gas in the U.S. The president also discussed a "use it or lose it" policy to encourage oil companies to increase production on unused federal land leases.March 31, 2022
