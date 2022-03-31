IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Graham will vote no on Judge Jackson's Supreme Court nomination

    02:33

  • Biden signs Emmett Till bill into law, making lynching a hate crime

    00:29

  • Jan. 6 White House records show 7-hour gap in Trump’s phone log

    02:38

  • Rep. Don Young, longest-serving Republican in Congress, lies in state

    02:07

  • Jan. 6 committee recommends charging two former Trump aides with contempt of Congress

    04:04

  • Judge: Trump 'likely' committed crime in attempt to overturn 2020 election

    00:30

  • Democrats race to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

    02:24

  • Biden to propose new 20% 'billionaire tax'

    00:26

  • 'Delegitimized court': Sen. Booker says Supreme Court needs updated ethics rules in aftermath of Ginni Thomas texts

    01:55

  • Portman: Questions to Ketanji Brown Jackson were 'fair game'

    01:08

  • Booker: Republican behavior during nomination hearings 'outrageous' and 'beyond the pale'

    01:50

  • Portman: Ginni Thomas' texts 'might be an issue' for Supreme Court Justice Thomas

    01:12

  • Full Booker: Ketanji Brown Jackson questioning was 'just sad, frankly'

    08:01

  • McCarthy on Rep. Fortenberry: 'When someone is convicted, it's time to resign'

    01:32

  • Clarence Thomas’s wife, Ginni, urged Mark Meadows to overturn 2020 election, texts show

    02:43

  • Biden heads to Poland amid refugee crisis

    02:41

  • McConnell: I will vote against Jackson for Supreme Court

    04:09

  • Outside witnesses testify in final day of Judge Jackson's confirmation hearings

    03:57

  • Biden thinks Russia should be removed from G-20

    01:18

  • Supreme Court rules Texas man can have pastor touch him during execution

    01:28

NBC News

Biden announces release of one million barrels of oil per day from strategic reserve

01:45

President Biden announced that one million barrels of oil will be released from the strategic reserve a day to combat the high cost of gas in the U.S. The president also discussed a "use it or lose it" policy to encourage oil companies to increase production on unused federal land leases.March 31, 2022

