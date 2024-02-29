Biden asks Trump to urge Congress to pass bipartisan border security bill

- Now Playing
Biden asks Trump to urge Congress to pass bipartisan border security bill00:55
- UP NEXT
Biden and Trump to hold competing events at southern border00:59
White House doctor says Biden is 'fit for duty' after annual physical00:39
Biden wins Michigan but 'uncommitted' voters make strong showing02:44
Congressional leaders meet with Biden in hopes of averting government shutdown01:40
'A lot of work to do': Biden meets with congressional leaders at the White House01:36
Biden says temporary ceasefire in Gaza could come next week02:01
Biden says he hopes to have Israel-Hamas ceasefire ’by next Monday’05:37
FBI informant Smirnov arrested again over charges on false Hunter Biden reports01:56
'Norfolk Southern failed’: Biden speaks in East Palestine one year after train derailment02:05
Biden: 'No doubt' Putin is responsible for Navalny's death02:04
Biden discusses threat posed by Russian weapon targeting satellites00:50
Biden 'outraged' by reports of Alexei Navalny's death04:50
WATCH: Russia's Putin expresses preference for Biden as president01:02
Joint Chiefs Chairman: Biden is ‘pretty sharp’00:45
Biden tells Netanyahu Rafah incursions should not go ahead without plan to ensure civilians’ safety02:06
Biden says he's pushed world leaders for more aid in Gaza01:41
'I did not break the law': Biden responds to special counsel report01:35
Biden delivers rebuttal to special counsel report claims on his memory03:58
Biden slams FOX reporter: 'My memory is so bad I let you speak'02:16
- Now Playing
Biden asks Trump to urge Congress to pass bipartisan border security bill00:55
- UP NEXT
Biden and Trump to hold competing events at southern border00:59
White House doctor says Biden is 'fit for duty' after annual physical00:39
Biden wins Michigan but 'uncommitted' voters make strong showing02:44
Congressional leaders meet with Biden in hopes of averting government shutdown01:40
'A lot of work to do': Biden meets with congressional leaders at the White House01:36
Play All