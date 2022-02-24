Biden announces deployment of additional troops to Germany, Poland amid Ukraine invasion
President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia as the invasion in Ukraine continues. Biden authorized additional troops to deploy to Germany and Poland. Biden said, "This aggression cannot go unanswered." Feb. 24, 2022
