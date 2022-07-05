Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 Vietnam War veterans

Four Vietnam War veterans were awarded the nation’s highest military honor by President Biden for their “acts of incredible heroism.” Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro, Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist Five Dennis M. Fujii, and retired Major John J. Duffy were all recognized for their bravery. The four soldiers, involved in four different battles, went far above and beyond their call of duty, risking everything to defend their nation.July 5, 2022