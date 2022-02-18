Biden: We have reason to believe Russia plans to attack Ukraine ‘in the coming days’
In an address from the White House, President Biden said U.S. intelligence believes Russia plans an attack on Ukraine “in the coming days.” He emphasized that Russia can still choose diplomacy and it is not too late to deescalate.Feb. 18, 2022
