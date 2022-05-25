IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden calls for 'common sense gun reforms' after Texas school shooting

    02:21
NBC News

Biden calls for 'common sense gun reforms' after Texas school shooting

02:21

President Biden spoke about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, saying he will visit the community in the coming days and calling for "common sense gun reforms."May 25, 2022

