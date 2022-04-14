IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden urges Congress to start 'investing in our future' with Bipartisan Innovation Act

01:45

President Biden spoke in North Carolina about his administration's efforts to promote manufacturing, research and development and urged Congress to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act to show the government is capable of "investing in our future."April 14, 2022

