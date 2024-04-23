IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden: Trump 'bragged' about overturning Roe v. Wade
April 23, 202402:21
NBC News

President Biden traveled to Florida for a campaign event and slammed former President Trump for bragging about the repeal of Roe v. Wade. Biden told those in attendance that Trump was responsible for restrictive state abortion laws and urged them to hold him accountable in the general election.April 23, 2024

