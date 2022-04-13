- Now Playing
Biden calls Putin a ‘dictator’ who ‘commits genocide’01:35
- UP NEXT
Biden calls Russia’s actions in Ukraine ‘genocide’02:17
Biden calls Putin a ‘dictator’ who ‘commits genocide’00:57
Ukrainian woman shares story of surviving Russian kidnapping and sexual assault03:24
Zelenskyy urges European Union to impose tougher sanctions on Russian oil, banks01:48
Exclusive: Obama weighs in on war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin02:08
Ukraine accuses Russia of chemical attacks in Mariupol01:57
Australia: Russian use of chemical weapons in Ukraine would 'breach international law'01:08
Ukrainian forces perform controlled explosion on mines left by Russian troops01:40
Zelenskyy on possibility of chemical weapons being used in Mariupol: ‘We take it very seriously’01:42
Russia is jamming U.S.-provided GPS signals in Ukraine, U.S. general says01:42
Ukrainian survivor of Russian kidnapping and rape shares her story03:12
Russia shifts its offensive east while Zelenskyy pleads with the U.S. for more weapons02:47
Russian businesses in NYC face backlash over Ukraine war03:03
Breaking down Russia's renewed military offensive in eastern Ukraine01:43
Ukraine's farming industry struggles after Russian invasion01:10
Zelenskyy says Russian looting shows difference between nations01:21
Russian forces focus on eastern Ukraine as Putin appoints new general to oversee invasion05:12
Zelenskyy: Tens of thousands likely killed in Mariupol02:42
Drone footage shows destroyed theater in besieged Mariupol, Ukraine00:56
- Now Playing
Biden calls Putin a ‘dictator’ who ‘commits genocide’01:35
- UP NEXT
Biden calls Russia’s actions in Ukraine ‘genocide’02:17
Biden calls Putin a ‘dictator’ who ‘commits genocide’00:57
Ukrainian woman shares story of surviving Russian kidnapping and sexual assault03:24
Zelenskyy urges European Union to impose tougher sanctions on Russian oil, banks01:48
Exclusive: Obama weighs in on war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin02:08
Play All