    'Black history matters,' says Biden at White House celebration

    Tennessee county votes to study slavery reparations

  • Hidden Histories: Exploring America's Overlooked Past

  • Victim's sister: 'I feel as if this could have been a hate crime'

  • Supporters of Black farmers rally in Colorado in support of CAREN act

  • Ice-T honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

  • Saving Manhattan’s last ‘Colored’ school | Hidden Histories

  • College Board rejects Florida claims on African American Studies

  • Rihanna shares preparation for Super Bowl halftime show

  • Boston mayor names Reparations Task Force

  • Reporter recounts sleeping in cabins of former South Carolina plantation

  • A new generation hopes to restore a historic Black town | Hidden Histories

  • Former Michigan officer to stand trial in killing of Patrick Lyoya

  • Family of double amputee killed in police shooting demands justice

  • Tyre Nichols’ parents call for justice for all that lost loved ones at hands of police brutality

  • The Legacy of Black Cowgirls and Cowboys | Hidden Histories

  • Sister of Tyre Nichols says brother was ‘robbed of life’ by ‘monsters’

  • Ben Crump asks why officers couldn't 'see humanity in Tyre?'

  • ‘All he wanted to do was get home,’ says Rev. Sharpton on Tyre Nichols

  • Sharpton condemns Black officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death

'Black history matters,' says Biden at White House celebration

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated Black History Month at the White House and both stressed the importance of learning about Black history.Feb. 28, 2023

