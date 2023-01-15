IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'We go forward, we go together:' Biden celebrates, invokes MLK in sermon

01:47

President Joe Biden delivered remarks at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta celebrating what would have been the 94th birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. Biden was the first sitting president to deliver the sermon at the church.Jan. 15, 2023

