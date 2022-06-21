IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Verdict reached in Bill Cosby civil trial

    COVID vaccine rollout for kids under 5 a relief for some parents

    02:23

  • What parents should know about Covid vaccinations for children under 5

    01:57

  • Here's how soon kids under 5 could get the COVID-19 vaccine

    02:22

  • What to know about COVID-19 vaccine rollout for kids under 5

    03:12

  • CDC endorses COVID vaccine for kids as young as 6 months old

    02:26

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer, Moderna Covid vaccines for children young as 6 months

    03:07

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines approved by FDA for young kids

    00:23

  • U.S. no longer requiring Covid tests for airline passengers

    01:31

  • FDA panel recommends emergency use of Moderna Covid vaccine for kids

    02:09

  • Dr. Fauci tests positive for Covid-19

    00:22

  • COVID vaccinations for children under 5 could start next week

    00:28

  • US lifts COVID-19 testing requirement for international travelers

    00:32

  • White House ending Covid testing for international travelers arriving in U.S.

    01:10

  • Japan begins to reopen borders to foreign tourists

    00:13

  • WHO warns monkeypox must be contained before it becomes global issue

    01:42

  • New cases of BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants spread nationwide

    01:01

  • Moderna: Redesigned COVID booster is stronger against omicron

    00:32

  • Long Covid adds to U.S.’s disabled population

    06:23

  • FDA advisers vote in favor of authorizing Novavax Covid vaccine

    03:29

  • May job reports reveals U.S. employment still below pre-pandemic levels

    06:28

'Historic milestone': Biden celebrates U.S. approval of Covid vaccines for children under 5

03:41

President Biden delivered remarks following his visit to a D.C. clinic administering Covid-19 vaccines to children under 5 years old, and celebrated the historic milestone saying, "for the first time in our fight against this pandemic, nearly every American can have access to life-saving vaccines." June 21, 2022

