'Offer a plan, not speeches': Biden criticizes Republicans' debt limit priorities

03:08

President Biden traveled to Maryland to deliver remarks on the economy and criticized some Republicans for "threatening to default on the national debt" and questioned their economic priorities.April 19, 2023

