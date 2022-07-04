Biden: Each day we’re reminded there’s nothing guaranteed about our democracy

- Now Playing
Biden: Each day we’re reminded there’s nothing guaranteed about our democracy08:11
Biden spends July 4 at Camp David after difficult week02:20
‘Outrageous behavior’: Biden condemns Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade06:22
Biden signals support for changing filibuster rule to codify abortion rights03:13
Biden faces growing domestic issues as European trip wraps up03:41
Biden thanks Turkish president for supporting Sweden and Finland joining NATO02:01
Biden, NATO pledge additional troops to Eastern Europe amid war in Ukraine03:19
Biden pledges greater defense commitment to Europe in wake of Russian invasion00:59
Biden faces calls for White House response to Roe v. Wade ruling as G-7 summit wraps up04:07
World leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling amid G-7 summit on war in Ukraine04:35
'Lives will be saved': President Biden signs landmark gun legislation into law05:29
Full remarks: Biden speaks on Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade11:45
'Roe is on the ballot': Biden appeals to voters after Supreme Court decision01:58
'Keep all protests peaceful': Biden says Supreme Court decision must not be final word on abortion rights01:46
Biden: Supreme Court took away 'constitutional right' by overturning Roe v. Wade04:51
Biden: Supreme Court ruling on carrying guns in public ‘contradicts’ the Constitution02:43
Biden calls on Congress to pass three-month gas tax holiday04:03
Biden calls on Congress to suspend federal gas tax01:57
President Biden doing 'OK' after falling off his bike00:20
WATCH: Biden bounces back after bike fall during Delaware beach ride00:37
