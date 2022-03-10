Biden designates Colombia as 'major non-NATO ally' in bilateral meeting

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden designates Colombia as 'major non-NATO ally' in bilateral meeting01:18
Biden designates Colombia as 'major non-NATO ally' in bilateral meeting01:18
President Biden announced that he planned to designate Colombia a "major non-NATO ally" during a bilateral meeting with Colombian President Iván Duque at the White House.March 10, 2022
