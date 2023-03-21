IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden designates national monuments in Nevada and Texas

    01:43
Biden designates national monuments in Nevada and Texas

01:43

President Biden spoke at the White House Conservation in Action Summit and announced he would be designating new national monuments in Nevada and Texas. The president also announced the creation of a new marine sanctuary in U.S. waters southwest of Hawaii.March 21, 2023

