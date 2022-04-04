Biden details progress of Trucking Action Plan, expected to strengthen nation’s supply chain
President Joe Biden delivered remarks on the progress made by his administration's Trucking Action Plan to strengthen the nation’s supply chains. Biden said increasing training such as the registered apprenticeship program would allow drivers to earn while they learn. The president also highlighted the $57 million in federal funds that helped states issue commercial driver’s licenses faster.April 4, 2022
