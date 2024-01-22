IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden discusses abortion rights on anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    State laws are factoring into college choices for young adults

    02:29

  • Supreme Court to rule on medication abortion: ‘A case of how easy it will be to get that pill’

    03:49

  • Legal battles over abortion access mounting across the country

    03:15

  • Texas Supreme Court blocks abortion of woman who says she’ll travel out of state

    03:23

  • Texas mother leaving state to receive abortion that doctors say she urgently needs

    03:21

  • Woman in Texas Supreme Court case on abortion will leave state for procedure

    02:24

  • Gretchen Whitmer says voting rights are ‘how we secure reproductive rights’: Full interview

    17:00

  • Texas Supreme Court halts ruling that would have allowed woman to receive emergency abortion

    02:06

  • Texas judge allows woman to have abortion despite state ban

    00:46

  • Judge grants request for abortion to woman whose baby has fatal abnormality

    01:59

  • Activists look to put abortion rights on Missouri ballot

    04:08

  • Activists in Missouri looking to put abortion rights on 2024 ballot

    02:43

  • Christie refuses to say whether he'd support 6-week abortion ban

    02:28

  • Abortion rights win out in a few states on election night

    02:35

  • Ronna McDaniel believes Americans can reach 'consensus' on abortion

    02:15

  • Democrats celebrate series of wins in Tuesday’s election night

    02:31

  • Wisconsin begins resuming abortion services at Planned Parenthood

    04:08

  • Trump criticizes Republicans pushing abortion bans with no exceptions: ‘You’re not going to win’

    08:02

  • Full Trump Interview: ‘I don’t consider us to have much of a democracy right now’

    01:18:11

NBC News

Biden discusses abortion rights on anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision

02:32

President Biden spoke at a meeting of his reproductive health care access task force about the initiatives his administration is taking on abortion rights on the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.Jan. 22, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Biden discusses abortion rights on anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    State laws are factoring into college choices for young adults

    02:29

  • Supreme Court to rule on medication abortion: ‘A case of how easy it will be to get that pill’

    03:49

  • Legal battles over abortion access mounting across the country

    03:15

  • Texas Supreme Court blocks abortion of woman who says she’ll travel out of state

    03:23

  • Texas mother leaving state to receive abortion that doctors say she urgently needs

    03:21
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All