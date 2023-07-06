IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Cocaine was found in ‘heavily traveled’ part of West Wing, WH says

    03:31

  • Substance found in White House confirmed to be cocaine

    01:52

  • Lab test confirms white substance found at White House was cocaine

    02:31

  • NAACP challenges legacy admissions after Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action

    02:52

  • Student loan borrowers must resume payments starting October 1

    01:48

  • Supreme Court decisions loom over 2024 presidential campaign

    02:32

  • Biden condemns Supreme Court’s ruling on student loan relief plan

    04:39

  • Biden explores options to help borrowers after Supreme Court strikes down student debt relief plan

    01:00

  • Biden calls Supreme Court’s decision to block student loan relief a ‘mistake’

    02:09

  • Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt loan relief

    03:07

  • Why Biden’s next path to student debt relief will be a longer process

    02:32

  • Biden announces new actions on student debt after Supreme Court ruling

    10:16

  • Graduates ‘devastated’ by Supreme Court ruling on student loan forgiveness

    02:41

  • What economic impact will striking down Biden's student loan relief have?

    02:18

  • Biden to announce actions to protect student loan borrowers after Supreme Court ruling

    03:12

  • Supreme Court strikes down Biden student loan relief plan

    03:59

  • How Supreme Court web designer decision could affect LGBTQ Americans

    02:59

  • Supreme Court rules for web designer who refused to work on same-sex wedding sites

    04:45

  • Affirmative action ruling will impact ‘feeling of belonging’ on campuses, HBCU dean says

    04:24

  • Biden ‘disappointed’ with Supreme Court’s overturning of affirmative action

    02:08

NBC News

Biden discusses clean energy manufacturing investments in South Carolina

01:46

President Biden traveled to West Columbia, S.C., to speak about his administration's investments in clean energy manufacturing as part of his "Bidenomics" agenda.July 6, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    Cocaine was found in ‘heavily traveled’ part of West Wing, WH says

    03:31

  • Substance found in White House confirmed to be cocaine

    01:52

  • Lab test confirms white substance found at White House was cocaine

    02:31

  • NAACP challenges legacy admissions after Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action

    02:52

  • Student loan borrowers must resume payments starting October 1

    01:48

  • Supreme Court decisions loom over 2024 presidential campaign

    02:32
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All