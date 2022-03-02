IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden's State of the Union address a ‘robust argument’ for his agenda ahead of midterms

    01:34

  • Biden: ‘State of the Union is strong because you the American people are strong’

    02:24

  • Biden honors Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer

    01:29

  • Biden: 'Let's end cancer as we know it'

    01:45

  • Biden: ‘Onslaught’ of state laws targeting transgender Americans ‘simply wrong’

    01:02
  • Now Playing

    'Fund the police': Biden discusses efforts to address crime prevention

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Biden: 'Cut the cost of prescription drugs' 

    02:23

  • Biden on Covid: ‘We are moving forward safely’ back to normal routine

    05:45

  • 'Watchdogs are back': Biden announces Justice Department will add prosecutor for pandemic fraud

    00:57

  • Biden details ‘infrastructure decade’ that will create ‘millions’ of American jobs

    04:11

  • Biden: Addressing inflation is 'top priority'

    02:29

  • Biden announces closure of American airspace to Russian flights

    02:58

  • Biden praises 'fearlessness' of Ukrainians amid Russian invasion during State of the Union

    10:50

  • Biden departs White House for his State of the Union address

    01:07

  • Biden to deliver first State of the Union address amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

    02:10

  • White House Chief of Staff previews Biden’s State of the Union address

    01:58

  • Biden State of the Union address to focus on Ukraine, US economy, pandemic

    03:23

  • What to expect during Biden's first State of the Union address amid ongoing crisis in Ukraine

    03:18

NBC News

'Fund the police': Biden discusses efforts to address crime prevention

02:17

President Biden discussed efforts to address crime across the country and said the solution was to fund police, not "defund the police," but also called for the country to "hold law enforcement accountable."March 2, 2022

  • Biden's State of the Union address a ‘robust argument’ for his agenda ahead of midterms

    01:34

  • Biden: ‘State of the Union is strong because you the American people are strong’

    02:24

  • Biden honors Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer

    01:29

  • Biden: 'Let's end cancer as we know it'

    01:45

  • Biden: ‘Onslaught’ of state laws targeting transgender Americans ‘simply wrong’

    01:02
  • Now Playing

    'Fund the police': Biden discusses efforts to address crime prevention

    02:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All