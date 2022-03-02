IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden's State of the Union address a ‘robust argument’ for his agenda ahead of midterms01:34
Biden: ‘State of the Union is strong because you the American people are strong’02:24
Biden honors Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer01:29
Biden: 'Let's end cancer as we know it'01:45
Biden: ‘Onslaught’ of state laws targeting transgender Americans ‘simply wrong’01:02
'Fund the police': Biden discusses efforts to address crime prevention02:17
Biden: 'Cut the cost of prescription drugs' 02:23
Biden on Covid: ‘We are moving forward safely’ back to normal routine05:45
'Watchdogs are back': Biden announces Justice Department will add prosecutor for pandemic fraud00:57
Biden details ‘infrastructure decade’ that will create ‘millions’ of American jobs04:11
Biden: Addressing inflation is 'top priority'02:29
President Biden discussed his plan to address inflation and lower costs for American families during his State of the Union address.March 2, 2022
